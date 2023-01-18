Locals Organize Snow Cricket Tournament In J&K's Gurez; Seek Govt's Aid To Provide Funds

Shams Cricket Club Markoot organised the first-ever snow cricket tournament in Markoot, Gurez of Jammu and Kashmir. Cricket enthusiasts from nearby villages including Markoot, Achura, and Bagtor have been organising snow cricket tournaments in Gurez. The tournament was inaugurated by the president of the Teachers Association Gurez -- Sheikh Ikhlaq Inqilab.

On Wednesday, youth were seen playing cricket on the snow-clad ground with a mesmerising view of the snow-covered mountains at the backdrop.

Speaking to reporters, one of the locals said that cricket tournaments are organised every year in Gurez during the winter season and see the participation of youth from nearby districts. He further appealed to the government to provide funds for the winter sports in Gurez as it would immensely benefit the tourism sector in the valley.

Another local said that the government should allocate monetary aid for the region so that winter sports can be organised as they are at famous tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Sonamarg. He further appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Departments to organise snow cricket tournaments every year so that tourists make a beeline to Gurez even in the winter season.

Here are some of the pictures from the tournament: