Locals of Ayodhya on Monday paid homage to Kakori Action heroes ahead of the 13th Ayodhya Film Festival in Uttar Pradesh. The festival is also said to recreate the tale of the brave Kakori martyrs. The Kakori Conspiracy was a train robbery that took place between Kakori and Lucknow, on August 9, 1925, the robbery took place during the Indian Independence Movement against the British rule.