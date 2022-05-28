Locals Play Cricket With Cops Near Yasin Malik's Home Day After He Gets Life Imprisonment

Just days after one of Jammu Kashmir's most prominent separatist leaders, Yasin Malik was sentenced to life in prison in a terror funding case, locals were seen playing cricket with police officials outside his house in Kashmir. Republic Media Network obtained images which feature local children in Kashmir playing cricket with the law enforcement officials outside the separatist leader's house as a crowd watches the game.

In one image, a police officer is seen swinging the bat as a boy throws the ball. Stones are used as wickets as seen in the image, which also shows people watching the police official playing with children. Two Army officers are seen standing in the middle of the street looking at the game, while vehicles are parked in the background.

The court sentenced Malik to life in prison for offences under IPC and UAPA

The court sentenced Malik to life in prison for offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 121 for waging war against the government of India and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) Section 17 for raising finances for terrorist acts. Special Judge Praveen Singh, who sentenced Malik to life in prison rejected the NIA's request for a capital penalty, claiming that the offences for which Malik was convicted were extremely serious.

The Judge stated that the atrocities that Malik committed were intended to strike at the heart of India's ideology and to violently separate J&K from the United Nations Organization of India and because it was carried out with the help of foreign forces and designated terrorists, the crime becomes even more heinous. The judge also said that the offences were perpetrated through a plot that included inciting, stone pelting and burning, as well as widespread unrest, according to media reports.

Malik claimed at the court that he stopped using violence in 1994

Malik said at the court that he stopped using violence in 1994, claiming that after the 1994 truce, he vowed that he would follow Mahatma Gandhi's peaceful path and engage in nonviolent political fights, according to media reports. Malik's plea suggests that there is no evidence against him that in the last 28 years he gave hiding to any militant or provided any logistic support to any terrorist organization.