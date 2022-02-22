Locals say Rs 10 being charged for entering graveyard in Asola Sanctuary; minorities panel steps in

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The Delhi Minorities Commission has issued a restraining order on the forest department after residents of Sangam Vihar in south Delhi claimed they are being charged Rs 10 to enter a graveyard inside the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary.

While forest officials did not comment on the issue, a source said the entry fee had been imposed in September last year to regulate the movement of people in the sanctuary and minimise disturbance to wildlife.

"The entry fee is for the sanctuary and not the graveyard," the source said.

The graveyard is located near the wildlife sanctuary's boundary with Sangam Vihar, which is the largest unauthorised colony in Asia.

According to Dula Khan, the general secretary of the Sangam Vihar Qabristan Committee, the graveyard measures around five hectares and is more than 35 years old.

Authorities in the past had allowed people to visit it, despite it being on forest land, he said.

"This is the first time that people from Sangam Vihar and nearby areas are being asked to pay Rs 10 to enter the graveyard," he claimed.

The minorities commission, in its order to the forest department, said a complaint has been filed by the Sangam Vihar Qabristan Committee.

"For more than six months, Rs 10 per person is being charged as sanctuary entrance permit by the Department of Forest and Wildlife even from the people who are visiting the graveyard for burial and last rites purposes," the order quoted the complainant as saying.

According to the deputy conservator of forest concerned, an entry fee of Rs 10 is being charged as per the provisions of the Delhi Wildlife Protection Rules, 1973, the panel said.

"As per the notification (Delhi Wildlife Protection Rules), a fee can be charged only for tourism and transaction of lawful business with any person residing in the sanctuary," it said.

The panel stated that people visiting the graveyard for burial and last rites of their loved ones do not fall in the two categories mentioned in the said notification.

"Till the time a decision is taken on the representation made by the Sangam Vihar Qabristan Committee for not charging an entrance fee, Deputy Conservator of Forest, South Division, is hereby restrained from charging entrance fee from the people visiting Sangam Vihar Qabristan for burial and performing rites of their loved ones as per rituals." The panel said that to "keep a check on entrance and to avoid any trespass into the sanctuary", an entry pass can be issued without any charge for two to three hours to those visiting the graveyard.

The Sangam Vihar Qabristan Committee has also been directed to ensure that people enter the graveyard strictly based on an entrance pass issued by the DCF, South Division.

Terming it a "very sensitive" issue, panel Chairman Zakir Khan said the commission had summoned DCF, South Division, in connection with the matter on February 17.

Khan said the panel has the power of a civil court and if the forest department wants a stay order it will have to move the high court.

"When people lose their loved ones, they are already going through a lot. In such circumstances, asking them to pay Rs 10 to enter a graveyard is uncalled for," he said.

"The entry fee should be withdrawn. We have told the forest department that action can be taken against people if they enter areas other than the graveyard," Khan added.

The forest department has also forwarded the Sangam Vihar Qabristan Committee's representation seeking withdrawal of the entry fee to the minister concerned, he said.

The commission will hear the matter again on May 10. The wildlife sanctuary covering 32.71 sq-km area on the Southern Delhi Ridge of Aravalli hill range on the Delhi-Haryana border lies in Southern Delhi and northern parts of Faridabad and Gurugram districts of Haryana.

It is part of the Northern Aravalli leopard wildlife corridor, which extends from the Sariska National Park in Rajasthan to the Delhi Ridge. PTI GVS NSD NSD

