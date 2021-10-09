Locals Want Farmer's Blockade To Be Removed From Singhu Border: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday, October 9, said that a delegation of people from villages surrounding the Singhu border of Sonipat district has demanded the opening of the border that continues to face prolonged blockade of roads. The group of people apprised the Haryana Chief Minister concerning problems faced due to the blockades. A memorandum was also given to Chief Minister Khattar demanding the reopening of the roads at the earliest.

Talking to the reporters, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, "A delegation of people from villages around the Singhu border of Sonipat dist came to meet me and demanded the road to the Singhu border be opened. The Supreme Court has also taken cognizance of it and we're hopeful that the problem will be solved soon".

He added that the state government is trying its best to reopen the roads while maintaining law and order. He expressed his concerns over the losses being caused to traders and shopkeepers due to the closure of roads.

Khattar assured villagers that the issue will be resolved, as some of the people informed him about their tough times stating they are on verge of closing businesses.

Impact of Singhu border block on villagers

Farmers protesting the Centre's three farm laws have been squatting for over 10 months along the Kundli-Singhu border forcing business of shopkeepers and showroom owners near the Singhu and Tikri borders to come to a standstill. Some regions have been affected in a way that people have been forced to migrate. The villagers have demanded police patrol as it has become very difficult for locals to commute during night hours.

The closure of roads has forced children from not going to school and their education future has been affected, according to locals. Some patients also reportedly lost their lives as they weren't able to reach the hospitals on time.

SC declines to hear plea over Singhu road blockage

On Monday, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud refused to entertain Sonipat residents' plea in connection to the protests against the farm laws. Advocate Abhimanyu Bhandari, appearing for the petitioners, stated that the farmers' protest at the Singhu border is disturbing people's right to movement. However, Justice Chandrachud observed, "Why don't you approach the High Court being resident of Sonepat? Why are these petitions filed here for publicity? There is no need for us to intervene when high courts are well versed with the local conditions and what is happening. We should trust HCs."

