Lockdown 4.0: Assam Govt Unveils New Guidelines; Buses To Ply Within State At 50% Strength

The Assam government on Monday issued fresh guidelines pertaining to the fourth phase of the lockdown from May 18 to May 31. While releasing the guidelines, it specified that only essential services shall be permitted in the containment and buffer zones. Moreover, it stressed that restrictions can be imposed based on the further assessment of the COVID-19 situation.

Legal action as per the Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 shall be initiated against individuals violating the lockdown measures, the state government order read.

#COVID19: The Government of Assam has issued revised guidelines to be followed in the state during the extended lockdown till 31st May, 2020. pic.twitter.com/LB7wbzkLtr — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

Permitted activities in Assam

All industries and supply chain in shifts

Tea industries and workers

PDS operations, warehouses, Railways, LPG, petroleum delivery

E-commerce for all commodities till 7 pm

Automobile dealerships and outlets from 7 am to 7 pm

Supply chain related to food items

All essential services

Private offices

Private medical clinics and OPDs

Shops till 6 pm

Auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws, and taxis with a driver and maximum of two passengers

Private cars with a driver and two passengers

Two-wheelers with a pillion rider with one woman or one child up to 12 years of age

All construction work between 7 am to 6 pm

Media

City, Inter-district and intra-district buses with 50% capacity

Government offices with staggered work hours

Home delivery and takeaway from tea shops, restaurants, ice cream parlours

Home visit of barbers, salon staff

Sports activities without person to person contact

Prohibited activities in Assam

Female employees having children below 5 years of age cannot attend office

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age cannot go out except for essential activities

All educational institutions

Hotels and other hospitality services

Cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, theatres, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums

All type of gatherings

Places of religious places shall remain closed for public

Consumption of liquor, pan, gutka, tobacco, etc. in public places

Spitting in public and workplaces

