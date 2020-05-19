Lockdown 4.0: Assam Govt Unveils New Guidelines; Buses To Ply Within State At 50% Strength

The Assam government on Monday issued fresh guidelines pertaining to the fourth phase of the lockdown from May 18 to May 31. While releasing the guidelines, it specified that only essential services shall be permitted in the containment and buffer zones. Moreover, it stressed that restrictions can be imposed based on the further assessment of the COVID-19 situation.
Legal action as per the Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 shall be initiated against individuals violating the lockdown measures, the state government order read.
Permitted activities in Assam
- All industries and supply chain in shifts
- Tea industries and workers
- PDS operations, warehouses, Railways, LPG, petroleum delivery
- E-commerce for all commodities till 7 pm
- Automobile dealerships and outlets from 7 am to 7 pm
- Supply chain related to food items
- All essential services
- Private offices
- Private medical clinics and OPDs
- Shops till 6 pm
- Auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws, and taxis with a driver and maximum of two passengers
- Private cars with a driver and two passengers
- Two-wheelers with a pillion rider with one woman or one child up to 12 years of age
- All construction work between 7 am to 6 pm
- Media
- City, Inter-district and intra-district buses with 50% capacity
- Government offices with staggered work hours
- Home delivery and takeaway from tea shops, restaurants, ice cream parlours
- Home visit of barbers, salon staff
- Sports activities without person to person contact
READ | Puducherry govt declares new lockdown guidelines;all establishments open from 7 am to 7 pm
READ | Fadnavis slams MVA govt for reinstating bureaucrat who allowed Wadhawans' lockdown jaunt
Prohibited activities in Assam
- Female employees having children below 5 years of age cannot attend office
- Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age cannot go out except for essential activities
- All educational institutions
- Hotels and other hospitality services
- Cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, theatres, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums
- All type of gatherings
- Places of religious places shall remain closed for public
- Consumption of liquor, pan, gutka, tobacco, etc. in public places
- Spitting in public and workplaces
READ | Centre makes clear to states: 'You cannot dilute restrictions in Lockdown 4.0 guidelines'
READ | Cyclone Amphan forecast to intensify into 'super cyclone'; PM Modi to chair NDMA meeting