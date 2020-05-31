Lockdown 5.0: Rajasthan Govt Issues Fresh Guidelines; Barber Shops & Salons To Open

On Sunday, May 31, the Rajasthan government released a detailed guidelines for the fifth phase of lockdown from June 1 to June 30. This comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that the lockdown would be applicable only in containment zones nationwide till June 30. Only essential activities shall be permitted in the containment zones. Moreover, the duration of the night curfew has been curtailed whereby persons cannot go outside their homes from 9 pm to 5 am except for essential activities. Currently, there are 8,617 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state out of which 5,739 patients have been discharged while 193 casualties have been reported.

Permitted activities in Rajasthan:

Shops can open with no more than two and 5 customers permitted at a time in small and big shops respectively

Barber shops, salons, beauty parlours

Workplaces with staggered timings

Public parks

Government offices with full staff strength

Private offices with full staff strength; work from home will be encouraged

All activities not otherwise prohibited

Prohibited activities in Rajasthan:

International air travel for passengers

Metro rail services

Educational institutions

Cinema halls, theatres, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks

Shopping malls

Hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services

Places of worship

MHA puts forth phased reopening plan

The MHA issued guidelines for the phased reopening of prohibited activities outside the containment zones. In phase 1, places of worship, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, and other hospitality services will be allowed to open from June 8 in accordance with the SOP released by the Ministry of Health. The second phase entails that a decision on the reopening of educational institutions will be taken in July based on the feedback from the consultation process involving all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the MHA will declare the dates for the restarting of international air travel of passengers, Metro rail services, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, halls, and all types of gatherings according to the assessment of the situation. While there shall be no bar on the inter-state and intra-state movement of people, the states can place restrictions after giving wide publicity in advance. However, the states have been empowered to prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones as per the COVID-19 situation.

