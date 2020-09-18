Over 80% Govt School Students Deprived Of Online Education During Lockdown, Reveals Survey

More than 80% of children enrolled in government schools across five Indian states did not receive any form of education since the lockdown period, while only 20% of teachers of government schools were trained for delivering classes online, reveals a survey conducted by Oxfam India.

The study survey titled Government and Private Schools During COVID-19 is based on responses of 1,158 parents across private and government institutions in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. It also includes the responses of over 488 government school teachers based on interviews conducted between May to June 2020.

As per the study, every eight out of 10 parents reported that no education was provided to their children enrolled in government schools during the lockdown period. The worst case was recorded in Bihar, where 100% of students did not receive any education during the same period.

Moreover, despite the Supreme Court’s order asking states to ensure the supply of midday meals to students of closed schools during the pandemic, only 65% of students in all five states received meals. In UP, over 92% of children were deprived of the same.

READ | NCERT Has Conducted Survey To Understand Online Learning Amid COVID: Education Min In RS

Device and connectivity issues

In addition, over 75% of parents of children studying in government schools said the absence of internet connectivity, inability to afford data connections and slow internet speed obstructed online learning. In Jharkhand, over 40% of parents said that they did not have the right device to access online education for their children.

Of the 20% government school students who received an education during the lockdown, around 75% were dependent on WhatsApp, followed by around 38% who depended on telephone calls with teachers for continued learning.

The survey further points out that two out of every five government school teachers in these states did not have the devices to conduct online classes. As many as 80% of teachers in UP and 67% of teachers in Jharkhand did not have the system to conduct online learning.

READ | COVID-19 Would Jeopardise All Gains Made In Child Heath And Education: World Bank

No online training for 80% of teachers

Additionally, around 80% of the teachers in these five states did not receive orientation for conducting online classes. In Bihar, only 5% of teachers received training for delivering digital education.

About 80% of children in government schools have not even received textbooks for the next academic year, which means eight out of ten students have been deprived of study material.

About 39% of parents paid hiked fees in private schools

School fees remain a major source of economic stress for parents sending their children to private schools. The survey revealed that around 39% parents in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh paid hiked fees for the upcoming academic year even amid the pandemics.

READ | Online Education The Way Forward In Making Higher Edu Affordable, Inclusive: Delhi L-G

Despite the UP government asking schools not to hike fees, around 50% of parents reported having paid hiked fees. In Odisha, which did not issue a clear instruction on school fees, about 50% of parents paid for uniforms, despite massive resistance.

Besides this, 80% of parents said they faced challenges in online education due to device-related issues or internet connection.

Signal/internet speed issues- 53%

Data is too expensive- 32%

Don’t have device-23%

Difficulty in negotiating software- 19%

No internet connection- 18%

READ | Experts Recommend Opening Of Schools, Other Educational Institutions In Graded Manner

(Image credits: PTI)