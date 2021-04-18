Lockdown Delhi For 15 Days Immediately: Traders Body CAIT's Letter Gives Kejriwal Option?

Amid a record surge in the COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to impose a 15-day strict lockdown to arrest the spread of the pandemic & break the chain. The traders association's letter to the Delhi L-G comes as the national capital is grappling with acute shortage of beds, medicines & oxygen as COVID-19 cases spike in an unprecedented manner. Addressing the letter to L-G Baijal demanding a 15-day lockdown to be imposed in Delhi, CAIT urged the deployment of strict measures to check COVID at airports, railway stations, bus stands and borders of the city. Noting that their business would be affected by the lockdown, the traders association said that the life of the people was the first priority and hence backed their call for a lockdown. Delhi CM Kejriwal is expected to issue a COVID-19 briefing at noon on Sunday.

CAIT wants 15-day strict lockdown in Delhi

The letter claimed that the COVID situation in Delhi would 'explode' if concrete measures were not taken to break the chain of infection and noted that the rise in cases from March 18 onwards occurred in a frightening manner. CAIT said that it appreciated the efforts taken by the Delhi government but pointed out that the truth was the medical system of the national capital collapsing in the wake of rising cases. It said that the people of Delhi were feeling helpless due to lack of availability of beds, important COVID-related medicines, ICUs.

CAIT urged Delhi L-G Anil Baijal to impose a strict lockdown and assured the government that the supply of essential commodities to the people will be unhindered as they were fully prepared for it. The traders' association sought a meeting with the L-G and urged to fight the battle on the PPP model as it was the need of the hour for the government and citizens to collectively combat the pandemic. CAIT also categorically maintained that there was no accusation against the state government or the administration and that but it was essential for the strict measures to be undertaken in order to curb COVID-19.

Over 24,000 COVID cases reported in Delhi in 24 hours

Delhi on Saturday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 24,375 fresh cases, and 167 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate also shot up to 24.56 per cent -- meaning every fourth sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive. A day ago, 19,486 COVID-19 cases and 141 related deaths were reported in the city. Amid escalating coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the pandemic situation in the city has become "very serious and worrisome", with oxygen stock, and Remdesivir and Tocilizumab drugs for patients in short supply. He said the number of beds are also running out fast and the Delhi government is trying to escalate beds on a large scale in the coming days.

