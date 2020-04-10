'Extension Of Lockdown Will Depend Upon The Emerging Situation': Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said that the extension of lockdown would depend on the emerging situation in the state. This statement from the CM comes after Jharkhand reported the first death due to coronavirus on Thursday morning with the number of confirmed cases rising to 13 in the state.

Chief Minister Soren, who had chaired the all-party meeting today to discuss the COVID-19 crisis, told media persons that "the extension of the lockdown will depend upon the emerging situation" in the state.

"The other states have a different situation from ours. More than seven lakh labourers from Jharkhand are stuck in other states. We must think about them as well," he added.

He asked for more aid from the Centre to battle the novel coronavirus and warned the anti-social elements, who are trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Modi govt allows partial withdrawal for National Pension System (NPS) for Covid expenses

Hemant Soren on Thursday reiterated the need to stay at home in order to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. In a tweet, CM Soren said the number of cases has been rising and it was important to be vigilant and stay at home and follow all the guidelines issued by the government.

राज्य में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा हुआ है। यह समय है सतर्क रहकर सरकारी निर्देशों का कड़ाई से पालन करने का, साथ ही अफवाहों पर ध्यान नहीं देने का।



आपकी सरकार संसाधनों की कमी को दूर करने के लिए केंद्र सरकार से परस्पर संपर्क में है।



घर पर रहें, सुरक्षित रहें। — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) April 9, 2020

In a message to his state, he said that his government is in touch with the Union government to overcome the resource shortage.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Punjab extends lockdown till May 1, total cases soar to 6761

Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases in India rose to 6761 on Friday, out of which 206 people have died from the infection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to download the 'Aarogya Setu' mobile application, saying it is a fantastic use of technology to combat coronavirus. "Tracks the spread of COVID-19 and notifies you if someone around you is suffering from it. "Also lists help-desk numbers of various states," the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

READ: IMPORTANT: PM Modi to interact with CMs on Saturday; Covid lockdown extension on agenda

READ: 'India ready to do whatever is possible': PM Modi emphatic in reply to Israel's Netanyahu

Lockdown extension will depend on emerging COVID-19 situation, says CM Hemant Soren