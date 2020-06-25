Covid Causes Wedding Woes To Pak Bride & Indian Groom; Duo Appeal to PM Modi For Visa

As Coronavirus-induced lockdown foiled the wedding plans of Pakistan-based Sumaila and Kamal Kalyan from India’s Jalandhar, the couple has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in securing visas for the would-be bride and her family for their wedding.

The duo who got engaged online in 2018, had planned to get married in March, but the ceremony was delayed in the wake of COVID-19. Now, Sumaila has requested Prime Minister Modi, through the media, to allow visas for herself and her family members. The couple plans to get married as soon as the Indian government grants them visas.

"Kalyan has prepared the papers for visa sponsorship. But he was unable to send these papers to Pakistan due to the lockdown. I urge the Government of India to issue visas and open the borders to we can be married soon," said Sumaila.

Meanwhile, Kamal Kalyan from Jalandhar also appealed to PM Modi to grant a visa to Sumaila so she can come to India and they can get married.

Couple never met each other before

Kamal and Sumaila have not met each other as yet. They have only communicated over the phone. Their families arranged their relationship on January 26, 2018, after which got engaged through a video call. Kamal's father Om Prakash said that Sumaila is the daughter of his cousin Asiya.

"Sumaila is the daughter of my cousin Asiya so I decided to fix this relationship. My son got engaged but he could not get married due to lockdown," he said.

Wedding celebrations get Coronavirus twist

Wedding planners are adapting to changing times and adapting themselves to provide the best possible services to their clients, amid the relaxations in the Coronavirus induced lockdown. Wedding planners have come with innovative trends for their clients so that their wedding day becomes a memorable one. From matching masks to outfits to live streaming of weddings to the guests who could not attend the wedding due to the restrictions. All this becoming the new normal by following and maintaining safety protocols.

