Lockdown Imposed In Chennai & 3 Other Districts From June 19-30; Total Shutdown On Sundays

In a big development on Monday, June 15, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami announced a lockdown in areas of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts which come under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits from June 19 to June 30. This decision was taken in the wake of Chennai and the nearby districts reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Earlier in the day, the committee of health experts recommended tightening relaxations given for the lockdown in Chennai to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. At present, there are 44,661 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu out of which 24,547 patients have been discharged while 435 casualties have been reported. The lockdown in the aforesaid areas will have the following features:-

Relaxations for essential services

Rental cabs and autorickshaws can ply only for emergency purposes

Government offices to function with 33% workforce

Staff living in containment zones not required to report for work in government offices

Banks to function on June 29 and 30

Total shutdown on Sundays where all shops will be shut

Grocery and vegetable shops to be open from 6 am to 2 pm

Hotels and restaurants can remain open from 6 am to 8 pm but can sell only parcel items

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 3,32,424 COVID-19 cases in India out of which 1,69,798 patients have recovered while 9520 deaths have been reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review India’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on June 13. The emphasis was on the fact that two-thirds of the COVID-19 cases are in 5 states with an overwhelming proportion of cases in big cities.

In this regard, increasing COVID-19 testing and the number of beds to effectively handle the surge of cases was discussed. The PM instructed the Health Ministry officials to undertake emergency planning in consultation with the states pertaining to the requirement of hospital beds. He also advised the officials to commence suitable preparations in view of the commencement of the Monsoon season.

