'Lockdown Imposed To Sensitise People Towards Rising COVID Cases': Tamil Nadu Health Secy

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Rakesh Nair said on Sunday that the reason behind imposing lockdown across the state is to sensitise the people towards the gravity of the new COVID-19 variant and to encourage people to continue following safety protocols.

Speaking to Republic, Nair explained that lockdown is only one of the many measures adopted by the government to prevent the spread of the disease, along with other measures.

"The health department is focusing on two issues - one is to prevent the spread of the virus as over 2,000 cases are being reported daily, including Omicron cases. Secondly, we are also looking at the clinical management of these cases," he said.

At present, there is only 7% occupancy of beds. The overall occupancy among the active cases is 15% whereas ICU occupancy is 1% and oxygen support is 6-7%, Nair informed.

"In Tamil Nadu, Delta cases are not over either. So we need to be careful. Thus, night curfew sensitises people that the issues are real. Many people tend to feel that the Omicron variant is a light disease and need not be taken seriously. Therefore we see a lot of people roaming without masks which have led to an uptick in cases. Several asymptomatic cases have been reported, that unknowingly spread the virus to other people as well," the Health Secretary added.

Nair said this is why the imposition of lockdown-like measures was necessary. "We are expecting a further rise in cases as we are at the threshold of a new wave. Therefore we are ensuring that adequate routine screening centres are available to avoid overflowing hospitals," he said.

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown until Jan 10

Considering the COVID-19 situation, the Tamil Nadu government on January 5 announced night curfew between 10 am and 5 pm from January 6 and total lockdown on Sundays to contain the spread of COVID-19.

On Saturday, fresh coronavirus cases breached the grim 10,000 mark in Tamil Nadu as it added 10,978 infections, pushing the caseload to 27,87,391, while the toll mounted to 36,843 with 10 more fatalities. The state health department said 1,525 people recovered from the disease and were discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 27,10,288, leaving 40,260 active infections.