Lockdown: MHA Allows Interstate Movement Of Essential Goods To Ensure Uninterrupted Supply

The Central Government has allowed intrastate and interstate movement of essential commodities across the country to ensure an uninterrupted supply of vital goods amid nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed on Monday.

In the same effect, the goods career and trucks will be allowed to travel across States without any special permit passes. The driver can be accompanied by one person while transporting essential items. The local authorities have been instructed to ensure smooth movement of these trucks, the MHA added.

Moreover, the Centre has also directed the States to allow easy movement of all the workers who are exempted from the lockdown restrictions. These include drivers, railway, airport, customs and other Government staff members.

Manufacturing units to function smoothly

The MHA further assured that the manufacturing units at the state borders will not face any problem. Cold storages and warehouses will also continue to function across the country, except in the areas declared as COVID-19 hotspots.

The workers at manufacturing units and warehouses have been directed to follow the social distancing normal at all times while working. Besides, MHA said that the strict enforcement of lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 is being ensured in all the states. For this, the police department has teamed up with various Government organizations to make the lockdown successful.

The country is observing the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19 disease that has infected more than 9,000 people and killed over 300 people in India.

Fishing Industry Exempted

On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued the fifth Addendum to the nationwide lockdown guidelines whereby the fishing industry shall continue to be operational. This implies that feeding and maintenance, harvesting, packaging, cold chain, sale, and marketing of fish shall be permitted during the lockdown. Moreover, the movement of fish and fish products, fish seeds and workers for all the aforesaid activities has been given the green signal by the MHA. At the same time, it has been stressed that social distancing and proper hygiene activities must be followed. The district authorities have been directed to ensure strict enforcement in this regard.

