Lockdown Need To Be For Atleast 14 Days; Short Lock Downs Not Effective: AIIMS Director

While addressing a press conference, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria revealed that short-term lockdowns were not effective in arresting the spread of Coronavirus adding that a lockdown needed to be in place for at least 14 days to cause an impact. Guleria's comments were in response to the 10-day lockdown announced in Pune by the Maharashtra Government which is said to begin from July 14.

"Very short duration lockdowns have no use for breaking the chain of transmission at all. You need to have social distancing. People forget all the things when lockdown gets lifted. You have to closely monitor clusters and containment. It (lockdown) has to be at least 14 days to stop the virus from spreading," Guleria said during the conference.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram announced a complete lockdown in Pune Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of Rural Pune from July 13 to 23. Moreover, 22 villages have been identified in rural parts of the Pune district where this lockdown will be implemented. The AIIMS Director suggested that a better way to arrest the spread of the virus was to pit specific zones into containment to restrict the spread rather than announcing lockdowns in the whole city.

Read: COVID-19: Maharashtra Death Toll Nears 10,000, Pune Cases Soar Past 35,000

Read: Pune Lockdown: Municipal Commissioner Provides Detailed Bifurcation Of The Two Phases

'Slowly flattening curve'

Randeep Guleria also spoke about how Delhi has slowly managing to flatten the curve adding that "major cities will see some flattening or decline, but it will take some time". "Delhi used to have over 4,000 cases a day, which has now come down less than 3,000, there is some flattening," he said.

The medical expert also spoke about how people needed to respond even after the lockdowns were lifted saying that infection control will be the "new normal". He stressed on the need to follow social distancing, wear masks and observe the best hygiene practices in public.

Read: Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad And 22 Nearby Villages Under Complete Lockdown From July 13 To 23

Read: Pune Under 2-phase Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Rise: Here's All You Need To Know

(With Agency Inputs)