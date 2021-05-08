'Lockdown Needed More Than Ever To Prevent COVID-19 Infection,' Says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Quick links:
PTI
Aiming to curb the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government on Thursday announced a strict state-wide lockdown for 14 days starting Monday. The lockdown will remain in place from 5 am on May 10 to 5 am on May 24. The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the state cabinet. It was decided that a lockdown was necessary to break the chain of transmission and bring the pandemic situation under control. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said lockdown is still needed more than ever to prevent infection.
"I am of the opinion that on the basis of previous experience, this decision should have been made at the level of the Central Government so that the common people including the labourers should have minimum hardship and at the same time better coordination between the states," the CM said in a tweet.
Several other states will have taken similar measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus as cases dangerously increase in the ongoing second COVID-19 wave.
In the last 24 hours, Rajasthan reported 18,231 new COVID-19 cases and 164 fatalities on Friday, pushing the state's infection tally to 7,20,799 and the death toll to 5,346. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier announced a special package the setting up oxygen generation plants with various incentives and facilities to overcome the medical oxygen shortage caused by the pandemic.