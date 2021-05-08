'Lockdown Needed More Than Ever To Prevent COVID-19 Infection,' Says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Aiming to curb the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government on Thursday announced a strict state-wide lockdown for 14 days starting Monday. The lockdown will remain in place from 5 am on May 10 to 5 am on May 24. The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the state cabinet. It was decided that a lockdown was necessary to break the chain of transmission and bring the pandemic situation under control. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said lockdown is still needed more than ever to prevent infection.

"I am of the opinion that on the basis of previous experience, this decision should have been made at the level of the Central Government so that the common people including the labourers should have minimum hardship and at the same time better coordination between the states," the CM said in a tweet.

As per the Rajasthan lockdown guidelines:

Marriages and functions related to wedding processions will only be allowed only after May 31. Court weddings and small events at home with not more than 11 attendants will be permitted. All MNREGA work will be postponed in light of the rise in COVID-19 infections being reported from rural areas. All private and public vehicles except those engaged in essential services will remain off-road during the lockdown. Inter and intra-state movement of goods and commodities will be permitted, but intra-state travels between districts, cities and villages will be barred. Any person visiting the state will have to produce a negative RT-PCR test report taken less than 72 hours before arrival. Those without a negative report will be quarantined for 15 days. All industrial and construction activities will be permitted to prevent migrant workers from returning to their native states. Shops dealing in construction-related products and services will be allowed to operate. Religious places will remain closed, and religious activities must be carried out at home during the lockdown. Medical departments will issue separate guidelines regarding attendants caring for hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

Several other states will have taken similar measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus as cases dangerously increase in the ongoing second COVID-19 wave.

In the last 24 hours, Rajasthan reported 18,231 new COVID-19 cases and 164 fatalities on Friday, pushing the state's infection tally to 7,20,799 and the death toll to 5,346. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier announced a special package the setting up oxygen generation plants with various incentives and facilities to overcome the medical oxygen shortage caused by the pandemic.