'Lockdown Not A Solution,' Says Andhra CM, Directs To Rely On COVID Tests And Vaccine

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video conference with District Collectors and Superintendent of Police, wherein he pointed out that lockdown was not a solution and pushed them to focus first on testing and then on vaccination.

Giving a brief on the situation, he said, "1.55 crore tests have been conducted in the State since the late year, of which 9.37 lakh have tested positive. The positivity rate in our state is 6.03 per cent while the recovery rate is 88.9 per cent. The death rate is 0.78 percent, which is 1.24 per cent at the national level. From December to April, the positivity rate was 7.77 per cent. While the rate of infection and positivity was higher in Chittoor, followed by Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur and Nellore districts". Calling vaccination the permanent solution to COVID-19, he said, "The government is trying to get more doses to the State as the regulatory authority on vaccines is the Central government."

'108 hospitals are empanelled for COVID treatment and out of 15,669 beds in those hospitals, 4,889 beds are occupied," he said while directing the District Collectors and Superintendent of Police to increase the availability of beds in the hospitals, along with oxygen facilities, improving infrastructure, food quality, sanitation, medication. They were also asked to ensure that doctors and para-medical staff were adequate in the hospitals.

Having given the directions, he asked them to hold review meetings with Joint Collectors every day on the COVID situation and the preparedness of hospitals.

In the last 24 hours, the State recorded 6,096 new COVID-19 cases pushing the total tally to 9,48,231, of which 35,592 are still active, 9,05,266 have recovered and 7,373 have passed away.

COVID-19 Tally in India

India reported 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark. This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported over two lakh cases. The death toll increased to 1,74,308 with 1,185 new fatalities, the highest since September 19, 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

(CREDITS-UNSPLASH/PTI)