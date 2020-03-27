Here's What Arnab Goswami Saw As He Reported From A Locked-down Mumbai Amid Coronavirus

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami reported from on the streets of a locked-down Mumbai On Thursday, which was the second day of the 21-day window during which India is staying home to fight the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Reporting from Lower Parel, which is one of the busiest places in the financial capital of India, Arnab observed that there were unmistakable lapses in the lockdown.

Do not take the lockdown as "a holiday or a weekend'

Observing that there was still somewhat of a carefree attitude among the people, he pinpointed that many don't believe that they would transmit or receive the infection. Ensuingly, he appealed to the people of Mumbai to realize the threat of Coronavirus and not take the lockdown as "a holiday or a weekend."

"On behalf of the Republic Media Network, I once again appeal to the brave, wise and conscientious citizens of Mumbai, change your habits and enforce the lockdown. The lockdown has not been implemented effectively. To Uddhav Thackeray's government and to everyone else, we need to work harder and implement it," he said.

130 positive cases of Coronavirus in Maharashtra

A 65-year-old woman who had tested positive for Coronavirus died at a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday evening, taking the number of deaths due to the virus in Maharashtra to five, officials said. The woman died at civic-run Kasturba Hospital, said the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

She was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension, the BMC statement said. In the morning, health officials had informed that the test report of a woman from Navi Mumbai who had died on March 24 came out positive for Coronavirus.

Of the five persons who have died in the state so far, three were from Mumbai and two from the peripheral Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The woman who died on Thursday evening had been admitted to the Kasturba Hospital on March 23 after she complained of breathlessness. The number of Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased to 130 on Thursday, even as the number across India rose to 700.

