'No Lockdown Extension In Punjab,' Says CM Amarinder Singh; State Govt To Ramp-up Testing

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday ruled out an extension of COVID-19 lockdown in the state and said that the testing capacity will be increased to 20,000 per day by the end of July. According to an official release, he appealed to the people to strictly adhere to the safety protocols and save themselves and their families.

"There were 5,216 confirmed corona cases, of which 133 deaths had been reported. He said as many as 23 patients were in High Dependency Unit (HDU) and seven critically ill-patients on ventilators. He also informed that the COVID testing capacity would be enhanced to 20,000 per day by July end with four new testing labs, which was at present around 10,000 per day," the release said.

There would be no further lockdown, he said while appealing to the people to strictly adhere to the safety protocols and save themselves and their families. He also said that the state had adequate essential equipment to manage any further spread of the pandemic. The Chief Minister said that in the first stage, 4,248 beds in government hospitals had been set aside, with another 2014 now being added, while the private hospitals had allocated 950 beds for COVID-19 patients.

The total number of isolation centres identified to accommodate a large number of cases if the crisis aggravates stands at 52 government and 195 private, he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also asked the BJP-led Union government to return Chinese firms’ donations to the PM-CARES Fund. Captain Amarinder Singh alleged that the PM-CARES Fund, set up to strengthen India's fight against coronavirus, received donations from some Chinese firms.

"I think we must take a tough stand on China," said the senior Congress leader. “When this confrontation is going on at this time and if any money has been received that should be returned,” he said. "I don't think we can afford to take Chinese money when our boys are being killed and Indian territory is being intruded,” he said.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with the Chinese army in Galwan Valley of Ladakh on June 15-16 night.

"This is not a question of how much money has come,” said Singh, adding “at a time when number one; they (China) are responsible for COVID, and number two; when they are responsible for aggression in my country”, “even if one rupee” has come from Chinese firms, it should be returned.

