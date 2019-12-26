Locust Invasion: Centre Sends 11 Teams To Gujarat, BJP Leaders Use 'thali' To Help Farmers

Since the past few weeks, there had been reports of locust attacks in several bordering areas of the state of Gujarat. Because of this several farmers had been upset since it was affecting their yield. On Monday, it was shared that there will be several teams of Central Government that will come to Gujarat to tackle this issue specifically. At present, there are 11 teams in the state who are deployed in various areas of Kutch, Banaskatha, Mehsana Patan, Sabarkatha, etc. These teams are concerned with various measures that need to be taken for preventing the locusts from attacking the fields of the farmers in these areas.

'We might also use drones for spreading pesticides'

Several measures such as spraying of pesticides and chemicals in the area are taken to contain the attack and to make sure that the number of the locusts don't multiply. On Thursday, the government officials shared that the 11 teams will remain in the state of Gujarat till the problem is solved. "The Gujarat Government is doing everything is to solve the attack problem for the farmer to make sure that the yield is not affected. We might also use drones for spreading pesticides," Vijay Rupani consoled while addressing the media personnel on Thursday.

The farmers had been grieved because the massive influx of the locusts which are a type of tropical grasshoppers with strong flight had been affecting the yield. Farms like that of cumin, cotton, potato, mustard, castor, fennel, potato, wheat, etc. There had been several farmers who had also tried reaching out to the Chief Minister's office and communicate this problem.

On Wednesday, another video came to light where BJP chief of Gujarat Jitu Vaghani leading several other ministers and BJP leaders in fields of Banaskatha with the help of a 'thali' chasing away the locusts. Several Congress leaders have criticised the BJP government for not being proactive on this issue. Outreach and information dissemination programs of government have also kicked off wherein they have advised farmers to take precautions to safeguard their yield. Measures like Burning of tires, playing the drums, clanging utensils, anti locusts swarm are happening after almost a decade.

