Locust Swarms Spotted Near Delhi Airport, Pilots Urged To Be Cautious

In wake of the of locust swarms seen near the airport in areas along Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway, Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) on Saturday directed pilots of all airlines to take necessary precautions during landing and take-off of aircraft in view of locust swarms. In May, India battled a devastating desert locust outbreak. The crop-destroying swarms first attacked Rajasthan and then spread to Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

However, a team has been set up to monitor the situation. Present Delhi Airport is operational and all flight movements are as per schedule, an airport official said.

"Pilots of all airlines have been warned about the locust that has been seen near the airport, we have set up a team to monitor in view of the locust," a senior ATC official told ANI.

After the resumption of domestic flights operation, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport operates around 500 total aircraft in a day. Taking cognizance of the same, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation had earlier issued an operations circular on locusts to generate awareness amongst the aviation fraternity on the risks of flying through locust swarms.

The circular stated that locust are found at lower levels and therefore pose a threat to aircraft in the critical landing and take-off phase of the flight. Furthermore, DGCA warned that almost all air intake ports of the aircraft will be prone to ingestion in large numbers if the aircraft flies through a swarm.

Earlier on June 26, skies over many parts of Gurugram turned dark as swarms of locusts descended on the town. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday called an emergency meeting to discuss the situation following a locust attack in neighbouring Gurugram.

The minister also directed the administration to be alert, an official said. "After the emergency meeting, an advisory will be issued on steps to be taken to deal with the situation," Rai told PTI. He asked the officials of the Agriculture department to make field visits to areas close to Gurugram.

The development secretary, divisional commissioner, director, Agriculture department, and the district magistrates of South Delhi and West Delhi will attend the meeting, the official said.

