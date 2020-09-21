Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 3 Pm On Monday After Proceedings Stretch Beyond Midnight

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 3 pm on Monday after the proceedings extended beyond midnight with MPs discussing matters of urgent public importance.

This came after an uproar in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, where opposition members in the Upper House created ruckus over the passage of agriculture reform Bills. The proceedings of Lok Sabha were thereby delayed to 4 pm from the scheduled time of 3 pm. From then on, the session continued till 12:36 am without interruption. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lok Sabha proceedings normally begin from 3 pm and continue till 7 pm.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla initiated the zero-hour proceedings with the consent of all MPs and allowed all 88 members to raise matters of urgent public importance. Notably, several ministers along with MPs were present till the end of the proceedings of the House.

Lok Sabha proceedings on Sunday

The Lower House on Sunday passed 'The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020', which seeks to reduce salaries of MPs and Ministers by 30 per cent amid economic slowdown due to the pandemic. The Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020, the Rashtriya Raksha University Bill 2020, and the National Forensic Science University Bill 2020 were also passed by the Lok Sabha.

Before the commencement of 'Discussion on COVID-19 Pandemic in the country', Om Birla said that the country will be able to control the virus through discussion and mutual coordination.

Updating on the COVID-19 vaccines' progress, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said over four coronavirus vaccines are in advanced stages of pre-clinical trials in the country.

"In India, we gave all support to 30 vaccine candidates -- three of these are in advanced trials of phases 1, 2 and 3. Over four are in advanced stages of the pre-clinical trial," he said.

During the session, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Jayadev Galla urged the central government to extend the insurance scheme for COVID-19 warriors for another year. Their insurance cover would expire by September-end.

Two Congress MPs and one CPI(M) member gave adjournment motion notices in the Lok Sabha over issues including farmers' protest across the country against "anti-farmer legislation of the government" and "government's decision to privatise Indian Railways."

(With inputs from agency) | (Image credits: PTI)