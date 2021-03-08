Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha To Function As Per Normal Working Hours From March 9: Sources

As the second part of the Budget session of the Parliament begins on March 8, Monday, the timings of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha is set to be restored to normal hours, starting from 11 am on Tuesday, a source informed on Monday. Both Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha were functioning under curtailed hours of timing and social distancing norms due to COVID-19 in the first part of the session. The decision to revise the timings of both the houses comes, considering the request received from the parliamentarians.

Agenda for the Second part

In the second part of the Budget session, the main focus of the government would be to get the various demands for grants for the year 2020-2021 passed, along with the Finance Bill which carries various tax proposals. Besides these, there are various other bills to be passed in this session like the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill.

First part of the Budget Session

The first part of the budget session that kickstarted on January 29, saw a rather rough start with 20 opposition parties, including the Congress boycotting the President's joint address, in support of the farmers protesting for the repeal of the three farm laws. After a couple of days, on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented India's first paperless budget. The budget mainly focussed on healthcare and agriculture.

As per Lok Sabha Secretariat, the lower house achieved 99.9 per cent productivity in the days that followed in the first part of the two-part Budget session of the Parliament. During the first part, the Lok Sabha sat for 49 hours and 17 minutes against the stipulated time of 50 hours, informed Birla.

Vice President Naidu, who also serves as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, informed that the house spent 27 hours and 11 minutes in debates and discussions in the first part.

A major part of the time was spent discussing the Motion of Thanks to the President and the General Budget for 2021-2022. The first part of the session concluded on February 15.

