Lok Sabha: Centre Passes Bills To Extend CBI, ED Chiefs' Tenure Amid Opposition Protests

Lok Sabha on Thursday, December 9, passed two bills to fix the tenures of directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate to a maximum of five years.

The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed on Thursday will set fixed tenure for the heads of investigative agencies. The bill was passed after the government rejected the opposition’s charge that the passing of such a move will rob the investigative agencies of their "autonomy".

Speaking about the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Minister of Personnel Jitendra Singh said that fixed tenure for the investigative agency heads will increase speed in the disposal of cases, bringing down pendency.

The two bills, which seek to replace the ordinances issued last month, were later passed separately by voice vote in Lok Sabha, while the amendments moved by opposition members were rejected.

Opposition protests the two bills

During the debate about the two bills in the lower house, opposition members demanded their withdrawal, claiming that the move was a planned step by the government. The opposition alleged that the Centre plans to make two agencies "sub-ordinate" to the government by passing such bills.

However, Jitendra Singh, during his reply, said that the term of the CBI and the ED directors has not been extended but only fixed for a maximum of five years and a minimum of two years. He said that the move was to ensure that the position is not misused.

Furthermore, he said that the changes have been made to ensure "stable" investigation of the cases under one leadership. "There will be continuity, stability. Certain information which is confidential with the head of an investigation agency will remain with him till the conclusion of the cases. This is going to address this (pendency of cases) issue," Singh said during his reply.

Replying to questions on bringing ordinances, Singh also said there were uncertainties about the functioning of Parliament as the last session was a washout.

"We had to move on. We could not wait for the protest to settle down because this is the provision that is going to reflect India's image at the international forum. So that is the urgency for the country," he said.

Further, the minister cited some international examples and said that the change in the two laws was necessary for India to meet global standards.

The opposition protested the government's move, alleging it was "arbitrary". Congress member Manish Tewari had earlier moved a statutory resolution for disapproval of the ordinances, calling the laws, "capricious" and an "exercise of power".

Attacking the government over the same, he alleged, "Any democracy is as strong or as weak as the institutions that support it... Unfortunately, over the last seven-and-half years, this government has made every attempt to dismantle the system of checks and balances which are intrinsic to our constitutional scheme."

Earlier, the directors of the CBI and the ED enjoyed a fixed tenure of two years from the date of their appointment in the wake of directives of the Supreme Court in the Vineet Narain case.

