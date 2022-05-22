Lok Sabha Committee To Record Navneet Rana's Allegations, In-person Hearing Tomorrow

The Parliamentary Privileges Committee will record Independent MP Navneet Rana's submissions on the 'mistreatment' meted out to her during her jail term tomorrow. An in-person hearing has been set up to hear the Amravati MP's allegations of facing 'illegal arrest', and 'atrocities' during her jail term at the hands of the Maharashtra Government and the Mumbai Police. The Committee has set a hearing for May 22, 12 PM to formally record the Lok Sabha MP's written and oral submissions.

On May 9, Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. After the meeting, the Amravati MP had revealed that the Lok Sabha speaker expressed his 'regret' over what had transpired with her, and had appointed date for a hearing before the Parliamentary Privileges Committee.

Navneet Rana had said, "I have appealed to him (Birla) to give us justice and in case those accused are found guilty, they will be charged as per the law. He has expressed regret over what happened to me and has assured me that no members, especially women members should be treated in this manner. The names of Mumbai CP and others have been raised in my complaint. I will speak the truth before the Privilege and as a member of Lok Sabha, the entire country has faith in us."

Rana couple's arrest rocks Maharashtra

The politician couple walked out of jail on May 5, after being slapped with sedition charges for wanting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence, 'Matoshree'. After being released, the Amravati MP was taken to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital over her spondylosis, which worsened during her jail term.

Rana had earlier written a letter to the Lok Sabha alleging that she was denied access to drinking water, denied using the washroom, and mistreated on account of her belonging to the Scheduled Caste. In the letter, she alleged that she suffered a lot of 'atrocities' in jail, and a 'casteist slur' had also been also hurled at her. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as well as the Lok Sabha Secretariat, had sought a report from the Maharashtra government on her allegations.