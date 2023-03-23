Lok Sabha: Congress MP Gives Notice Against Rajnath Singh For Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore on Wednesday gave to Speaker Om Birla a notice of violation of rules against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over his allegations made against Rahul Gandhi on March 13.

In his notice, he said when Lok Sabha reconvened for the second part of the Budget session, Singh without offering any advance notice addressed the House and made "defamatory statements" against the Congress MP. Tagore in his notice also demanded action against the BJP member.

The notice has been given under Rule 223 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha (LS Rules) against Singh for violating Rule 352 (vii) and Rule 353 of the LS Rules during his address to the Lower House of Parliament on March 13.

The notice comes in the wake of demands by BJP members that Gandhi tender an apology for his "democracy under attack" remark in the UK and for defaming India from foreign soil.

Congress member Gandhi has separately written to Lok Sabha Speaker Birla seeking time for responding to the allegations made by the minister and some others over his remarks made in London.

The issue has forced several disruptions in both Houses of Parliament, which has not been able to transact any significant business ever since the start of the second leg of the Budget session on March 13.

Tagore said on March 13 when Parliament was called into session and members assembled in the House, Singh addressed Lok Sabha without offering any advance notice and made "defamatory statements against Gandhi.

He also gave the relevant portion of the recorded Lok Sabha proceedings to the speaker.