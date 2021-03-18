Lok Sabha MP, Doctor By Profession, Asks Govt Not To Waste ₹35,000 Cr On COVID Vaccines

While the World Health Organisation is urging countries to increase COVID-19 vaccination coverage in order to beat the scourge of the pandemic, YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Sanjeev Kumar Singari said that the government should not waste Rs 35,000 crore on the inoculation drive. Presenting a contrarian perspective on COVID-19 vaccination in the Parliament, the Lok Sabha MP asked the government not to waste Rs 35,000 crore on the Coronavirus vaccination drive and use the money in improving the health infrastructure in the country instead.

Stating that the Covid vaccine drive is a waste of money, Singari said that it is not possible to vaccinate every single person. Participating in a discussion on demands for grants of the Health Ministry, YSRCP member Sanjeev Kumar Singari argued that the money, which will be spent in the vaccination drive, is a waste because vaccines can protect people against infection for 6-9 months only. After 6-9 months Rs 35,000 will be evaporated, he added.

These comments by TSRCP MP came during a discussion on demands of grants of the Health Ministry amid the ongoing Budget session of Parliament. It is important to note that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has provided Rs 35,000 crore towards Covid-19 vaccination in 2021-22 fiscal.

Dr Sanjeev Kumar Singari said that a pandemic like COVID-19 comes once in 100 years and hence should be given so much importance. He added that since many major cities like Hyderabad have neared the herd immunity mark of 60% infected population, there is no need to spend money on Covid-19 vaccination. Interestingly, six members of Dr Sanjeev Kumar's family had tested Covid-19 positive last April.

PM Modi highlights vaccine wastage issue; implores states to find out why

During his meeting with Chief Ministers over resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the Prime Minister had highlighted vaccine wastage in Telangana, Andhra and UP. He said, "Over 10% vaccine wastage in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. Vaccine wastage in UP is almost the same. It should be reviewed in states that why's vaccine wastage happening? Monitoring must be done every evening & pro-active people should be contacted so that there's no wastage." READ | Mizoram urges Centre to increase COVID vaccine supply

Sounding hopeful that India's strategy to combat COVID-19 will yield a positive result, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on Wednesday, underlined the need to scale up RT-PCR tests so that new cases can be identified as soon as possible and the spread of infection can be contained effectively. He said, "We have to finish vaccination as soon as possible, otherwise, it will keep spreading." Fundamental steps like social distancing, masks, strengthening social and personal hygiene are very important in India's battle against the pandemic, he added.