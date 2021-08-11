Lok Sabha Passes Bill Allowing States, UTs To Maintain Own OBC List; Opposition Backs Move

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to restore the power of states and Union Territories (UTs) to prepare and maintain their own list of socially and educationally backward classes (SEBCs).

Opposition mulls bill passed by government

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed by the House with 385 members voting in its favour and none against the final division as the Opposition decided to 'cooperate' with the government in passing the bill. The opposition parties suspend their protest in the House for the passing of the bill.

Replying to the debate on the bill, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said the bill seeks to clarify that the state government and Union territories are empowered to prepare and maintain their own list of SEBCs. The distribution was done through voting slips as the House has a special seating arrangement under COVID containment guidelines and hence, the automatic vote recorder could not be used.

Responding to the demands for increasing reservation beyond 50 per cent, Minister Kumar stated the government understands the feelings of the members. He added that the courts have repeatedly emphasised the demands that there is the need to give attention to the constitutional aspects. The bill was passed by a majority of the total membership of the House.

Member of the Lok sabha and Opposition leader, Navneet Rana said that the bill was passed unanimously and that everyone supported it. Talking about the same, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Jagdamika said that the Opposition supported the bill because of the OBC 'vote bank' keeping in mind the upcoming elections in few states.

Opposition claim 'Centre eyeing' UP, Uttarakhand elections

The Parliament had in August 2018 passed a constitution amendment bill to give a status to National Commission for Backward Classes. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury initiated the discussion on the bill and alleged that the government has brought the fresh bill with an eye on the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand early next year.

The Congress leader said if the government had heeded the suggestions of the Opposition when Constitution Bill, 2018 was passed, there would have been no need to bring this bill now. The Congress leader said that the party has always been at the forefront of the uplifting of the OBC community.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill states that there always existed separate lists of Central Government and that of the state governments and Union territories pertaining to SEBCs since 1993.

