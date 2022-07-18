Lok Sabha Pays Tribute To Assassinated Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe: 'India Lost A True Friend'

On the first day of the Monsoon Session, the Lok Sabha paid tribute to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated in Nara on July 8. Paying his respects, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla remarked that India had 'lost a true friend' with the passing away of Abe.

A tribute was also paid to the late Japanese PM in the Rajya Sabha. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu noted the unprecedented growth of India-Japan relations under Abe's regime. Additionally, respects were paid to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Mwai Kibaki, third president of Kenya.

Abe, who contributed immensely to elevating Indo-Japan relations was mourned deeply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. In a blog, titled 'My Friend, Abe San' PM wrote, "Shinzo Abe - an outstanding leader of Japan, a towering global statesman, and a great champion of India-Japan friendship - is not among us anymore. Japan and the world have lost a great visionary. And, I have lost a dear friend," said the PM in the blog. Taking part in the first 'Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture' in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken a few words in honour of assassinated former PM of Japan. Additionally, one-day national mourning was announced on July 9 as a mark of India's ‘deepest respect’ for Abe.

As far as global leadership is concerned, Abe San was ahead of his times. The Quad, the ASEAN-led forums, the Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative, the Asia-Africa Growth Corridor and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure all benefited from his contributions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Shinzo Abe assasinated

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party's senior figure and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe passed away at the age of 67 after he was shot dead while delivering a speech ahead of Sunday’s election. A man opened fire on Abe from behind while he was delivering a speech in Nara. The longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan was airlifted to a nearby hospital in Nara. However, he succumbed to injuries and doctors pronounced him dead after receiving massive blood transfusions. The Japanese police arrested the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, at the scene of the attack on suspicion of attempted murder. According to AP, Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy, admitted to having attacked Abe and added that he had planned to kill him as he believed rumours about Abe's contact with a certain organisation.