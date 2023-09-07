Lok Sabha Privilege Committee Summons Officials Over BJP MP Assault In Patna

The Lok Sabha Privilege Committee has summoned seven key officials from Patna to Delhi for questioning in connection with the lathicharge incident involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Janardan Singh Sigriwal on July 13. The move comes after a formal complaint of violation was lodged with the Speaker of the Lok Sabha on July 20, 2023.

According to BJP state spokesperson Rakesh Kumar Singh, "A complaint of violation was made to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha on 20 July 2023, regarding the physical attack on MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal by police officers and administration officials in Patna, Bihar, on July 13, 2023."

The Lok Sabha Privilege Committee has scheduled a meeting on September 21 to hear oral testimonies from the summoned officials. Among those called to provide evidence are Director General of Police RS Bhatti, District Magistrate, Patna, Chandrashekhar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra, SO, Patna City, Vaibhav Sharma, ASP, Patna, Kamya Mishra, Deputy Superintendent of Police Patna, and sub-divisional officer of Patna Central Sadar, Khandekar Shrikant Kundlik.

BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal sustained severe injuries during a lathicharge by the Bihar administration on July 13. The incident unfolded during a protest organised by the BJP at Dak Bungalow Square, Patna, in opposition to the Bihar government’s teacher recruitment policy. Tragically, a BJP leader from Jehanabad, district general secretary Vijay Kumar Singh, lost his life during the police action. After the lathicharge by the police, Singh was found unconscious near the protest site.

The protest arose from the Bihar government’s decision to eliminate the domicile requirement for teacher recruitment, a move met with staunch opposition. The BJP has thrown its weight behind the protesters, demanding the reinstatement of the domicile clause. Additionally, they have called for the resignation of Tejashwi Yadav, following his involvement in an alleged scam.

(With ANI inputs)