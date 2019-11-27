Lok Sabha Sets Record; Takes Up All 20 Questions Listed During Question Hour

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday created a record as it took up all the questions listed for oral answers during the question hour. Speaker Om Birla complimented the members and the ministers. "I congratulate the House. Due to the cooperation of members and ministers, we could take 20 questions," he said.

The Speaker said he will try that members ask their full question and get the right answer in brief from the ministers. "We completed the question hour with your cooperation," the Speaker said and hoped for the same cooperation of members to run the House smoothly. Thanking the chair and members, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the House created a "record " by taking up 20 questions for oral answers during Question Hour.

288 Maharashtra MLAs Sworn-in Ahead Of Uddhav Thackeray Becoming CM, Ajit Pawar Reconciles

Recent events in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to amend the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act. The amendment says the SPG will now protect only the Prime Minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence. In a debate in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the elite protection unit was raised for securing only the prime minister and amendments brought in by the government will restore the original intent of the Act. He accused the previous governments of diluting the law governing the SPG. Shah said the term 'Special' indicates its purpose and noted that many countries have such elite and compact cover exclusively for their respective headS of state.

Recruitment In Army Completely Impartial: Defence Minister

The Lok Sabha congratulated the members of ISRO on the succesful launch of PSLV-C47. Speaker Om Birla said in the House that ISRO has once again successfully launched the PSLV launch vehicle, and through it, has placed Cartosat-3 satellites and more than a dozen US nano satellites in their orbit.

PM Modi Congratulates ISRO For Cartosat-3 Launch, Says 'ISRO Made Nation Proud Once Again'

Lok Sabha also passed a bill that seeks to prohibit production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale or distribution of electronic cigarettes. The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019, seeks to replace the ordinance issued by the government on September 18 which announced a total ban on e-cigarettes in India. The bill also provides for punishment for disobeying the provisions of the Act including imprisonment which may extend to one year or with fine which may extend to one lakh rupees or with both.

Lok Sabha Passes Bill On Complete Ban Of E-cigarettes In India