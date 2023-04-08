Lok Sabha Speaker Birla Urges Seers, Youths To Spread Awareness About Education For 'bright Future'

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday urged the seers and the youths to come forward to create awareness about education.

There has been a vast change in the Indian society after Independence and this social and economic change has to be given the form of a revolution through education, Birla said.

Birla was addressing a "Dharma Sansad" organised by the All India Ram Jan Mandal in the Sanganer area in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

He said the way seers have strengthened spirituality and brotherhood by reaching the villages, they should generate awareness for the spread of education in the same manner.

आजादी के इन 75 वर्षों में भारतीय समाज में व्यापक बदलाव आया है। शिक्षा के माध्यम से इस सामाजिक-आर्थिक परिवर्तन को हमें क्रांतिकारी स्वरूप देना होगा। ज्ञान का प्रकाश जिस भी वर्ग तक पहुंचेगा, वह नई ऊंचाइयां प्राप्त करेगा। इस दिशा में हमें सामुहिकता से कार्य करने की आवश्यकता है। pic.twitter.com/jP0wmcMgtH — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) April 7, 2023

He added that the youths would also have to support this mission.

"When a child becomes a cultured youth after getting education, he leads the society and the country. We have to prepare generations of such youths for the bright future of the country," Birla said.