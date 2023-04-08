Last Updated:

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla Urges Seers, Youths To Spread Awareness About Education For 'bright Future'

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday urged the seers and the youths in Rajasthan's Jaipur, to come forward to create awareness about education.

Press Trust Of India
Om Birla

There has been a vast change in the Indian society after Independence and this social and economic change has to be given the form of a revolution through education, Birla said.

Birla was addressing a "Dharma Sansad" organised by the All India Ram Jan Mandal in the Sanganer area in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

He said the way seers have strengthened spirituality and brotherhood by reaching the villages, they should generate awareness for the spread of education in the same manner.

He added that the youths would also have to support this mission.

"When a child becomes a cultured youth after getting education, he leads the society and the country. We have to prepare generations of such youths for the bright future of the country," Birla said. 

