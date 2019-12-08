Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Flags Off ‘Walk-O-Run’ In Kota

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla flagged off a ‘Walk-O-Run’ in Kota on Sunday morning.

Many youngsters dressed in neon green and blue pants were spotted jogging on the road track along with middle-aged people including women. The event started at six in the morning from the Main Stadium at Nayapura Kota.

Addressing the media, Birla said that all should take a pledge to dedicate at least an hour for our body.

He added, “Without a healthy mind and a healthy body, we cannot move forward on the path of development. In this way, India will become the healthiest country around the world. I am proud of the fact that many doctors have studied from Kota.”

Apart from Om Birla, Brigadier PS Chima, District Collector Om Kasera, City Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargava and other administrative officers and public representatives also participated in the program.

Walk-O-Run

Walk-O-Run is a running event focusing more on health and lifestyle in India. It was launched in 2016 as a 5K run-walk. In 2017, the 10K event was added as the event grew competitive. Last year, around 3,000 runners participated in the event along with 14 international runners.

About Om Birla

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha from the Kota constituency. From a member of the Standing Committee on Energy and Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, he was elected as the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Recently, Om Birla landed himself in a row of controversy when he made a casteist remark while attending a Brahmin body meet in Kota.

He said that the Brahmins have always held a high position in society, and they have guided all other communities.

His statement was condemned and was asked for an apology.

