Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Leads India At 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Meet In Jakarta

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived in Indonesia's capital Jakarta to attend the 8th G20 (Group of 20) Parliamentary Speakers' Summit, on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival, Indian ambassador to Indonesia Manoj Bharti, welcomed him. Furthermore, Birla will be leading the Indian delegation that is traveling to Jakarta for the P-20 meeting. As a part of the Indian Parliamentary delegation, besides Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha PC Mody, and other officials will be attending the summit.

Notably, P-20 is the name of the organisation used by the G-20 countries' parliaments. It accounts for 75 per cent of global commerce and 80 per cent of world GDP. Additionally, it represents two-thirds of the global population. At the conference, Birla would speak on a number of crucial topics.

Om Birla to attend G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit

The 8th Summit of Speakers of G-20 Parliaments (P-20) will take place in Jakarta on October 5 to 7.

Taking to Twitter, Om Birla said, “Leaving for #Jakarta, Indonesia with Indian Parliamentary Delegation to attend Eighth G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (#P20) from 5-7 October. Will address the Summit on important issues and hold bilateral meetings with my counterparts from friendly countries.”

Leaving for #Jakarta, Indonesia with Indian Parliamentary Delegation to attend Eighth G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (#P20) from 5-7 October. Will address the Summit on important issues and hold bilateral meetings with my counterparts from friendly countries. #G20Indonesia pic.twitter.com/wgsGXjW3Qx — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) October 4, 2022

Furthermore, the G20 nations' parliaments play a critical role in ensuring that governments are held responsible for carrying out decisions as oversight bodies. The European Union and 19 other nations make up the G20. The 19 nations are South Africa, Russia, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Saudi Arabia.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2023, the G-20 leaders' meeting will be held in New Delhi. India will take over the G20 presidency starting in December 2022 following the 17th Heads of State and Government Summit of the G20, which will take place in Indonesia in November 2022. India will hold the Presidency of the G20 for a year.

The G20 presidency rotates each year among the member nations. To maintain the G20 agenda, the current presidency, along with the prior and following presidents, constitute the "Troika." India, Indonesia, and Italy make up the current Troika, with Indonesia serving as President.

(Image: PTI)