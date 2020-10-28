Lok Sabha to Evaluate How Many Parliamentary Panel Ideas Adopted; Reveal 'strike Rate'

In a bid to see how many recommendations by panels have been accepted by the government, the Lok Sabha has decided to examine the 'strike rate' of parliamentary committees. This development comes at a time when the opposition is at swords' point against Centre for allegedly attempting to push through legislation without extensive scrutiny.

The exercise has been taken by Speaker Om Birla. Parliament has 24 standing committees, out of which 16 come under the purview of the Lower House and the rest under the authority of the Rajya Sabha. Each panel has MPs from both Houses.

According to sources, officials argued that the exercise will help in determining the work done, and strengthen the supervisory role of Parliament over the Executive.

Committee-wise percentage of implementation

An official circular from different panels stated that Committee coordination branch should ascertain committee-wise percentage of implementation of the recommendations by the respective ministries/ departments and submit a report on the same.

The circular added that reports “presented during the 16th Lok Sabha (2014-2019) and so far during 17th Lok Sabha (2019-2020) from parliamentary committees” will be taken up.

Furthermore, in order to assure that the reports of the committees are not binding on the government, the Centre is free to reject the entire report, or partially accept the recommendations.

The development comes against the backdrop of the passage of Farm Bills that took place last month. The war of words between Centre and the opposition had intensified which led to the suspension of eight Opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha.

Union labour minister had earlier informed the House that out of the 233 recommendations of the Standing Committee, the government accepted nearly 75%, highlighting the importance of the panels.

