'Lokayukta Appointment Underway; Name Recommended On Feb 10': AAP Govt Informs Delhi HC

The appointment of a Lokayukta in the national capital is underway, the Delhi government submitted before the Delhi High Court on February 24. Stating that a meeting was convened on February 10, the AAP-led government said that a candidate has been recommended for the same purpose. The Delhi government's submissions are with reference to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Delhi HC seeking a direction to the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led government to appoint a Lokayukta within a month promised by him under the 2020 election manifesto.

During the hearing of the PIL on Lokayukta's appointment, the office of which is vacant since December 15, 2020, the AAP-led Delhi administration's counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi said the appointment is the government's 'top priority'. In the PIL that seeks the induction of a Lokayukta, the petitioner alleged the AAP government of failing to extinguish the menace of bribery, black money, corruption, tax evasion, profiteering, Benami transactions amongst other white-collar offences.

Therefore, the intervention of the Delhi HC is vital for the restoration of fundamental rights, the petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, a BJP leader, has stated.

Notably, the Lokayukta of a state is appointed by the Governor, through nomination by its Chief Minister and in consensus with Chief Justice of the state High Court, Leaders of the Opposition, Speaker of Legislative Assembly and Chairman of Legislative Council.

PIL mentions anti-corruption campaign led by AAP during polls

The PIL further threw light on the notable anti-corruption campaign led by AAP during polls but similar concerns seemingly evaded their agenda list. Upadhyay's submissions mentioned that hundreds of complaints of money-related offences and corruption are pending in the office and there is no one to redress the grievances.

The PIL also submits that the 'fulcrum of democracy is a fair-electoral process. If the integrity of the electoral process is compromised then the notion of representation becomes vacuous'.

"Political parties are promising irrational freebies but not fulfilling essential promises. So, the danger to democracy and Indian republic cannot be gainsaid," the PIL further stated.

Further, the petitioner requested the Delhi HC to analyse whether political parties are really concerned about governance or they merely participate in the evisceration of the democratic electoral set-up. In the PIL, Upadhyay has further submitted that the Centre and the Election Commission have not taken steps to regulate the functionalities of political parties and respective elections manifestos are often not adhered to. Also, the PIL seeks to improvise India's ranking in Corruption Perception Index by combatting alleged corruption. As per the PIL, the objective can be achieved once the Law Commission of India examines the anti-corruption laws of developed countries and draw parallels with that in the country.

Image: PTI