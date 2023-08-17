Lokayukta Conducts Multi-location Raids At Govt Offices, Residences In Karnataka

The Karnataka Lokayukta swung into full action in the wee hours of Thursday and conducted multiple raids at residences and offices of government officials, probing the alleged corruption charges.

As per initial inputs, 200 Lokayukta officials conducted raids across 48 locations including Chitradurga, Kodagu, Davanagere, Koppal, Dharwad, Tumakuru, Madikeri and Bidar, among others in Karnataka to unearth the alleged corruption charges.

In Dharwad, the Lokayukta officials raided the residence of Belgaum Corporation Assistant Commissioner Santosh Anishettar. According to reports, the residence of police constable Vijaya Kumar was raided in Bidar.

A former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) in Devangere, a sub-district officer in Kodagu are among those raided by the Lokayukta officials. A district officer's office was raided in Madikeri, and searches in different parts of the Mysuru districts were conducted. An audit search at the Harangi Reservoir Superintendent Engineer's residence was also part of the raids.

The Lokayukta officials are probing alleged corruption charges against these government officials. The persons under the Lokayukta scanner face charges of accumulating disproportionate assets.