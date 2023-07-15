Lokayukta Nabs Corrupt Food Inspector In Bengaluru After 15 Km Chase

Lokayukta officials arrested a corrupt food inspector after chasing him for 15 kms in Bengaluru and the scene seemed to be like straight out of a movie where cops chase the goons. The Lokayukta officials nabbed Mahante Gowda while chasing him from his office at KG Circle near Nelamangala at Sondekoppa late last night.

Case Details

Mahantesh Gowda is a food inspector at the Tahsildar's office near K.G. Circle. He had demanded a sum of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant Rangadamayya to check and clear a trade license. Rangadamayya had paid a sum of Rs 12,000 as advance and had started getting calls from the food inspector to clear 50% of the amount before the papers were cleared. The complainant approached the Lokayukta and lodged a complaint. The anti-corruption unit then laid a trap out for Mahante Gowda.

The complainant Rangadamayya, speaking to Republic, said, "I had faith in the system and they have not failed me. I was constantly harassed by the food inspector for money to clear my trade license which was pending for years. I managed to arrange Rs 12,000 initially but he started demanding 50% of the amount even before the papers were cleared and then I approached the Lokayukta who laid a trap and caught him successfully."

Trap and chase

On July 14, the complainant Rangadamayya was instructed by the Lokayukta sleuths to call the Food inspector saying that he will give him money. The complainant was giving a sum of Rs 43,000 to the food inspector but sensing something amiss, Mahante Gowda left in a hurry from the premises of his office in KG Circle when the cops went on a long chase to nab the accused across the city.

The accused food inspector in his car bearing the registration number KA 03 MZ 7665 started speeding on the outskirts of the city when the trap team chased the accused for about 15 km and surrounded him near Sondekoppa road, Nelamangala. On seeing the trap team, he tried to run the vehicle over the officers. Finally he was blocked by Tata Sumo belonging to the Lokayukta cops bearing the registration numbered KA04G1323 and the team caught the accused red-handed with the bribe amount.

When Republic reached out to Lokayukta officials they refused to comment saying that the case was under investigation but have provided the details where the accused inspector has been booked under section 7(a) of the PC act and the team was led by Lokayukta police inspector Srikanth.