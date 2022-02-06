Lokayukta row: CM Vijayan meets Governor

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 6 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who returned to the State on Sunday from abroad, met with the Governor Arif Mohamed Khan over the Lokayukta issue.

During the over-an-hour long meeting at the Governor's official residence -- Raj Bhavan, Vijayan is learnt to have apprised Khan of the circumstances that led to bring an ordinance to amend the Lokayukta Act, official sources said.

The ordinance to usurp the power of the Lokayukta is under the consideration of the Governor, the sources said. The Congress has urged the Governor to not sign the ordinance.

The party alleged that the CPI(M)-led government was trying to promulgate the ordinance at a time when complaints of several irregularities of the government were pending.

This is also the first meeting of the Chief Minister with the Governor after a row broke out over the alleged differences between the government and the Raj Bhavan on the alleged political interference in the functioning of the universities.

In December last, the Governor wrote a letter to the Chief Minister urging the latter to remove him from the post of the Chancellor of universities, and take over.

The Chief Minister is also learnt to have briefed the Governor about his visit overseas.

Vijayan went to the UAE last week after his two-week long medical treatment in the United States. PTI TGB NVG NVG

