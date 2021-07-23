Lokmanya Tilak Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, HM Shah Pay Tributes To The Freedom Fighter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered Lokmanya Gangadhar Tilak on his birth anniversary on July 23. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Prime Minister recalled his contributions towards India’s freedom struggle and said that he bows to the great Lokmanya Tilak on his Jayanti. Lokmanya Tilak's thoughts and principles are more relevant than ever before in the present circumstances when 130 crore Indians have decided to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat that is economically prosperous and socially progressive, he added.

I bow to the great Lokmanya Tilak on his Jayanti. His thoughts and principles are more relevant than ever before in the present circumstances, when 130 crore Indians have decided to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat that is economically prosperous and socially progressive. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2021

Stating that Lokmanya Tilak was a firm believer of Indian values and ethos, PM Modi said that Bal Gangadhar Tilak's views on subjects such as education and women empowerment continue to motivate several people. Calling him an institution builder, the Prime Minister said that Tilak nurtured many top-quality institutions, which have done pioneering work over the years.

Lokmanya Tilak was a firm believer in Indian values and ethos. His views on subjects such as education and women empowerment continue to motivate several people. He was an institution builder, nurturing many top-quality institutions which have done pioneering work over the years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2021

Besides PM Modi, many other political leaders including Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and more also paid tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his birth anniversary. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the great freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak spent his whole life realise the slogan of Swaraj and gave a new direction to the freedom movement by turning it into a mass movement. "He was a strong opponent of untouchability and considered nationalism as the national religion, Shah added.

महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी लोकमान्य बाल गंगाधर तिलक जी ने स्वराज के नारे को चरितार्थ करने के लिए अपना पूरा जीवन खपा दिया और स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन को जन आंदोलन में बदलकर नई दिशा दी। वें अस्पृश्यता के प्रबल विरोधी थे और राष्ट्रवाद को ही राष्ट्रधर्म मानते थे। pic.twitter.com/mMGnW68SbX — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 23, 2021

Pointing out that Lokmanya Tilak worked to awaken a new consciousness in the Indian society with his ideas and principles of self-language and self-culture, the Union HM said that Tilak's ideas are as relevant today as they were then. "On the birth anniversary of such an incomparable national hero, many salutes at his feet," he added.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter and paid his tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak and said that he was one of the earliest and most vocal proponents of Swaraj and Swadeshi, Naveen Patnaik further said that Tilak will always be remembered for his unparalleled contribution to the freedom movement.

Humble tributes to legendary freedom fighter Lokmanya #BalGangadharTilak on his birth anniversary. He was one of the earliest and most vocal proponents of Swaraj and Swadeshi. He will always be remembered for his unparalleled contribution to freedom movement. pic.twitter.com/ikvaYvg2ti — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 23, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid homage to Lokmanya Tilak. Asserting that Tilak was a strong advocate of India's political, economic and cultural independence from the British rule, CM Yogi said that that the freedom fighter's thoughts will always inspire everyone.

अंग्रेजी हुकूमत से भारत की राजनीतिक, आर्थिक व सांस्कृतिक स्वतंत्रता के प्रबल पक्षधर लोकमान्य बाल गंगाधर तिलक की जन्म जयंती पर श्रद्धापूर्ण नमन।



स्वदेशी उद्यमशीलता से ओत-प्रोत आपके विचार हमें सदैव प्रेरित करते रहेंगे। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 23, 2021

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday paid tribute t "great nationalist, revolutionary and social reformer" Lokmanta Tilak. "We will always remain indebted to him for his sacrifices," he added.

Born in 1856, Bal Gangadhar Tilak was among the first leaders of the Indian Independence movement whom the British referred to as the "The father of the Indian unrest". A great academician (Statistics was his subject), Tilak was linked with the Deccan Education Society of Pune. Though he was a diabetic, he went through the harsh punishment the British Raj meted out to him while he was imprisoned at Mandalay in Myanmar.

"Swaraj is my birthday and I shall have it," was a slogan popularized by Tilak.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak (in connivance with Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad of Baroda) also carried out secret activities like funding (influencing) England's (then fledgeling) Labour Party politicians so that they remained conducive to Indian Independence when and if they came to power.

