Lokmanya Tilak National Award: Top 10 quotes from PM Modi's address in Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award at an event in Maharashtra's Pune on Tuesday (August 1). PM Modi, who is in the city to lay the foundation stone of various development projects, received the award that was constituted by Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983. The award honours the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak.

The award is given to people who have worked for the progress and development of the nation and whose contribution can only be looked upon as remarkable and extraordinary. It is presented every year on August 1, the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak. During the event, PM Modi shared the stage with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. In his address, PM Modi mentioned that it was his honour to be conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award and it became the 'unforgettable moment' of his life.

Lokmanya Tilak National Award: PM Modi's top 10 quotes