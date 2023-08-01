Last Updated:

Lokmanya Tilak National Award: Top 10 Quotes From PM Modi's Address In Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award at an event in Maharashtra's Pune on Tuesday.

General News
 
| Written By
Ronit Singh
Lokmanya Tilak National Award: Top 10 quotes from PM Modi's address in Pune

PM Modi addresses Lokmanya Tilak Award Ceremony 2023 in Pune, Maharashtra | Image: Twitter


Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award at an event in Maharashtra's Pune on Tuesday (August 1). PM Modi, who is in the city to lay the foundation stone of various development projects, received the award that was constituted by Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983. The award honours the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak. 

The award is given to people who have worked for the progress and development of the nation and whose contribution can only be looked upon as remarkable and extraordinary. It is presented every year on August 1, the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak. During the event, PM Modi shared the stage with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. In his address, PM Modi mentioned that it was his honour to be conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award and it became the 'unforgettable moment' of his life. 

Lokmanya Tilak National Award: PM Modi's top 10 quotes 

  1. It is a privilege for me to receive the Lokmanya Tilak National Award. I dedicate this award to 140 crore countrymen. I am dedicating the money given to me along with this award to Namami Gange. 
  2. The role of Lokmanya Tilak in India's independence and his contribution cannot be summed up in a few incidents and words. 
  3. India has had a journey from 'Trust Deficit', to 'Trust Surplus'. Today, we see trust everywhere...in policies, in the hard work of people.
  4. In the last 9 years, the people of the country laid the foundations for many transformations. It's only the efforts of the people which translated into India becoming the 5th largest economy in the world.
  5. The Britishers had created an impression that India's faith, culture and beliefs were a symbol of backwardness. But Tilak ji proved this also wrong.
  6. That's why the people of India not only gave Tilak ji Lokmanyata but also gave him the title of Lokmanya. Mahatma Gandhi himself called him the builder of modern India.
  7. During India's Independence Movement, Tilak identified the potential of Veer Savarkar and always wanted that he should visit abroad to educate himself and contribute to India's freedom.
  8. Tilak Ji formed several organisations to educate and secure the future of youth. He spent several months behind the bar. Despite challenges, he contributed immensely to the freedom struggle. 
  9. Sardar Patel even wanted to build a statue of Lokmanya Tilak but he faced several challenges in doing so. He installed his statue in Victoria Garden on the chest of Britishers. 
  10. Tilak's journey always inspired millions around the world. The contribution made by him to India's freedom is unforgettable and can't be expressed in words. 
First Published:
COMMENT