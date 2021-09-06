London Bound Air India Flight Aborts Take-off At Delhi Airport After Ants Were Found

An Air India flight (AI-111), which was bound for London, aborted take-off at Delhi airport after an army of ants was found in the aircraft's business class cabin. Prince of Bhutan was also present on the flight. After the ants were found, Air India changed the aircraft.

US-bound Air India flight returns to New Delhi after bat found in business class cabin

Earlier in May 2021, US-bound Air India aircraft was forced to return to New Delhi after a bat flew through the aircraft's business class cabin. According to ANI, the bat was spotted onboard after about an hour in mid-air. Following this incident, the video of the Air India crew and passengers reacting with shock and panic at finding the bat had gone viral on social media.

Air India officials had told the news agency, "AI-105 DEL-EWR returned back to base (Delhi) after departure due to this local standby emergency was declared. On arrival, it was learnt that a bat was seen inside the cabin by crew members. Wildlife staff were called to catch and remove the bat from cabin. The aircraft landed safely at around 3:55 am. Later flight was declared Aircraft on Grounded (AoG)."

Following this incident, the passengers were shifted to another plane. Giving out further details, the Air India officials had said, "The probable reason/cause may be loading vehicles like those for catering because all the time rats/bats come from their vehicle only."

"Air India B777-300ER aircraft VT-ALM operating Flight AI - 105 (Delhi- Newark) was involved in air-turn-back due to bat reported in the cabin by cabin crew after departure. Fuel was jettisoned and the aircraft landed safely at Delhi. After landing fumigation was carried out and a dead bat carcass was retrieved from seat 8DEF area," a senior DGCA official had told the news agency.

