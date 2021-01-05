'Long Live Tamil': Arvind Kejriwal Replies To TN CM's 'thank You' For Delhi Tamil Academy

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said 'long live Tamil', underscoring unity, after his Tamil Nadu counterpart K Palaniswami thanked him for setting up a Tamil Academy in the national capital. Tweeting in Tamil, Kejriwal said it is our duty to guard the country's pride, which is unity in a pluralistic India. "Vazhga Tamil (Long live Tamil)," he said.

Thanks @CMOTamilNadu, Tamil people living in Delhi have brought the richness of Tamil language & culture to the Capital. We are proud that the diversity has enriched Delhi's culture. https://t.co/onDjyMvftt — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 4, 2021

Vazhga Tamil is a popular phrase in Tamil Nadu and the words can be found adorning many government offices and buildings prominently. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami tweeted in Tamil, thanking Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for setting up the academy to propagate Tamil language and culture.

DMK president M K Stalin also said he was happy to note the setting up of the academy and lauded Kejriwal and Sisodia for the initiative, which would help take forward growth of cultural links. The Tamil Academy under the Department of Art, Culture and Language of the city government, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, was notified on Sunday.

I am pleased to hear about the Government of Delhi setting up the Tamil Academy.



This will help to develop cross-cultural linkages and showcase Tamil heritage.



On behalf of the DMK, I extend my congratulations & best wishes to @ArvindKejriwal and @msisodia for this initiative. https://t.co/HgPAQNxLDW — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) January 4, 2021

Delhi government sets up Tamil Academy

The Delhi government has appointed former municipal councillor and current member of Delhi Tamil Sangam N Raja as the vice-chairman of the academy, the Delhi government said in a statement. The newly set-up academy will soon be allocated an office space with all the necessary infrastructure, it said.

"Delhi is a culturally rich city where people from all parts of the country live and work. It is this diversity that forms Delhi's vibrant and cosmopolitan culture. Delhi has a large population of people from Tamil Nadu and we want to present a platform to the people of Delhi to get the taste of the art and culture of Tamil Nadu," said Sisodia.

The Department of Art, Culture and Language of the Delhi government has decided that the new academy will introduce various awards to promote and reward the good works of people in Tamil language and culture. The government will also provide language courses through this academy. It will also celebrate and organise cultural festivals for the people of Tamil Nadu, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)