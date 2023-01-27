Long Lost Temple Idol Found By Vedic Astrological Prediction Ceremony In Kottayam's Pala

A thousand-year-old idol of the goddess of Vellillappilly Puthenkavu Bhagavathy temple was found in the ‘Manikinnar’ (well) in the temple at Pala in Kottayam. The long-lost temple idol was found using a Vedic astrological prediction ceremony.

A dilapidated temple in Pala conducted 'ashtamangala devaprasnam' - an elaborate ritual that is done to understand the will of the deity and to understand the temple's history. It was predicted in the ceremony that there is a missing idol of the temple which was broken after the local king passed away centuries ago.

As per the ‘Devaprasnam’, the temple is more than 3000 years old. After the king's demise, the temple got destroyed and someone took the idol and threw it into the waterbody near the temple. The ceremony was conducted on November 13 in 2022.

Later, devotees inspected the temple and premises led by temple advisory committee president PS Shaji Kumar and secretary Biju Parottiyel, they found the old ‘Manikinnar. After draining the well, devotees found the idol was broken into three pieces and was covered in dirt.