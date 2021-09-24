Look Into Poor Condition Of Road Linking Aurangabad-Ajanta Caves: Sule

NCP Member of Parliament Supriya Sule on Friday drew the central government's attention towards the poor condition of the road leading to the world famous Ajanta caves in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra.

After a visit to the world heritage site, a popular tourist attraction, Sule put out tweets urging Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to look into the issue.

Sule wrote about the poor condition of the 100km-long Aurangabad-Ajanta caves road and underlined the need for good pathways for development of the area.

The MP earlier this week visited the world heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora caves, located in different direction, along with Daulatabad (Devgiri) fort, a national heritage monument in Aurangabad district.

She travelled nearly 100km by road to reach Ajanta caves.

Tourists from all over the world come to visit these caves and the road leading to them has heavy flow of vehicles, Sule said.

"I request Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari to think positively about this stretch and take a decision on it," the NCP leader said.

Talking to PTI, Sule said, "Out of 150km long Aurangabad-Ajanta-Jalgaon highway, four laning of 110km stretch has been completed and the remaining work is likely to be completed by the year-end ."

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)