'Looking Forward': PM Modi Arrives In Bengaluru To Meet Team Behind Chandrayaan-3 Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 26) arrived at the Bengaluru HAL airport after concluding his two-nation visit to South Africa and Greece in order to congratulate the ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The Prime Minister is scheduled to meet the scientists and their family members at the Indian space agency’s Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex.

Sharing his excitement to meet the ISRO scientists, PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Landed in Bengaluru. Looking forward to interacting with our exceptional ISRO scientists who have made India proud with the success of Chandrayaan-3! Their dedication and passion are truly the driving forces behind our nation's achievements in the space sector."

Thousands of people, holding the Indian Tricolour, gathered under an overcast sky outside HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome the Prime Minister. Slogans like 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and ‘Jai Ho’ were raised as people celebrated the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon's south pole on August 23.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also directed that PM Modi’s meeting with the ISRO scientists is an apolitical event and no party (BJP) flag would be allowed at the venue. According to sources, the BJP cadre have been instructed to not carry party symbols or flags along with them to the airport to celebrate PM mldi's arrival in Bengaluru. The party workers have been directed to carry the Indian flag.

The Prime Minister's visit came after Chandrayaan-3 achieved a significant milestone in its space endeavour and landed softly on the moon's surface on August 23, making India join the list of a select group of countries to achieve the feat. Following ISRO's success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Johannesburg for BRICS Summit, called this feat the 'dawn of new India’. Attending virtually during the Lander module's touch down, PM Modi hailed the historic soft landing, stating, "India is now on the moon".