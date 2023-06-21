Looking Forward To Bringing Starlink To India: Elon Musk After Meeting PM Modi

Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to India's progress, after meeting the latter in New York on Tuesday (local time). Musk lauded Modi's intentions to do the "right things" for India and emphasised his support for new companies while ensuring they benefit the nation.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Musk spoke highly of Prime Minister Modi's dedication, saying, "I can say he wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open, he wants to be supportive of new companies, obviously, but at the same time, make sure it accrues to India's advantage, which is the job I'm saying. I am a fan of Modi."

'We're hopefully looking forward to bringing Starlink to India': Musk

Moreover, Musk expressed his intention to bring Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet constellation, to India. He highlighted the value of Starlink in providing internet access to remote and rural areas. Musk noted, "India has the potential for all three pillars of a sustainable energy future, the three pillars being sustainable energy generation through solar and wind primarily, the amount of area you need to generate electricity...it is very doable."

"I'm tentatively planning to visit India again next year. I am looking forward. We're hopefully looking forward to bringing Starlink to India as well. The Starlink Internet, which I think can be incredibly helpful for remote or rural villages in India," he said.

I'm incredibly excited about the future of India. India has more promise than any large country in the world. He (PM Modi) really cares about India as he's pushing us to make significant investments in India. I am a fan of Modi. It was a fantastic meeting & I like him quite a… pic.twitter.com/O0Zi2JfMV6 — Republic (@republic) June 21, 2023

When asked about his meeting with PM Modi, the Tesla CEO said, "I'm incredibly excited about the future of India... The takeaway from the meeting is he cares about India. He is pushing us to make significant investments in India which is something we intend to do. In a nutshell, it was a fantastic meeting with Prime Minister. It was a fantastic meeting and I like him quite a lot," Musk said.

PM Modi in the US

During his visit to the United States from June 21-24, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been engaging in discussions with a diverse group of influential individuals hailing from various fields. These individuals encompass Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and experts from the health sector.

On Tuesday, PM Modi met notable personalities such as Elon Musk, astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer, author Nicholas Nassim Taleb, and investor Ray Dalio. Prime Minister Modi has had one-on-one interactions with some of these individuals, while others have met him collectively in group settings.