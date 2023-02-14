Looking Forward To Meeting Hindi Enthusiasts: EAM Jaishankar Ahead Of 12th World Hindi Conference

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that he was looking forward to meeting Hindi enthusiasts from across the world as he arrived here in the Fijian capital to attend the 12th World Hindi Conference.

Jaishankar' visit is the first by an incoming ministerial delegation after the formation of the new government in Fiji in December last year.

"Bula and Namaste Fiji. The 12th #VishwaHindiSammelan will begin from tomorrow in Nadi. Thank Minister of Education Aseri Radrodro for the warm welcome. Look forward to meeting Hindi enthusiasts from all over the world," Jaishankar tweeted.

During his three-day stay in the South Pacific archipelago nation, he is expected to have bilateral meetings with the new leadership of the country.

Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad had visited India last week.

The first World Hindi Conference was organised in 1975 in Nagpur. Till date, 11 World Hindi Conferences have been organised in different parts of the world. The last conference was held in Mauritius in 2018.

