'Looking Forward To Strengthen Ties': PM Modi Congratulates Iran's President-elect Raisi

As Iranian ultraconservative cleric, Ebrahim Raisi won the presidential election on June 19, congratulatory messages poured in from around the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too extended his wishes on Sunday with the message of strengthening relations between India and Iran.

PM Modi expressed his willingness to work with Excellency Ebrahim Raisi to strengthen ties between India and Iran.

Congratulations to His Excellency Ebrahim Raisi on his election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the warm ties between India and Iran. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2021

Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory message, several world leaders including Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, and Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated Iran's new President. While citing a press officer at the Russian embassy in Tehran, the RIA news agency reported that Putin congratulated Raisi on winning Iran’s presidential election. While Pakistani Prime Minister said that he is looking forward to working with Raisi to further strengthen the relations between the two nations. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Raisi and said that he believed cooperation between the two neighbours would strengthen during his term.

Ebrahim Raisi sanctioned by the US government

As Iranian judge Ebrahim Raisi secured a landmark victory in the country’s 13th presidential elections, the United State's State Department claimed that the Presidential Election in Iran was not a fair one, but the US will continue to advance its interests in Iran regardless of who is in power, a spokesperson informed. Raisi is Iran's top judge and holds ultra-conservative views. He would be the first serving president of the Islamic Republic already sanctioned by the US government even before acquiring the office.

Raisi wins Iran Presidency

The sole moderate in Iran's presidential election conceded defeat early Saturday to Ebrahim Raisi, the country's hard-line judiciary chief. It signaled the protege of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had won a vote he dominated after the disqualification of his strongest competition. Former Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati and ex-Revolutionary Guard commander Mohsen Rezaei offered their congratulations to Raisi. Raisi was also one of four judges who oversaw death sentences for about 5,000 prisoners, according to Amnesty International. Iran, on the other hand, has never acknowledged the mass executions and Raisi has never addressed the allegations about his role in them.