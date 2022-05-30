Lord Hanuman Birthplace Row: Anjaneri Village Locals File Complaint Against Karnataka Seer

Amid the Gyanvapi mosque survey row, a controversy has erupted over the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. In order to resolve the dispute, Swami Aniket Shastri Deshpande Maharaj of Mahant Shri Mandalacharya Peethadheeshwar has organised a Dharma Sansad (Parliament of Religion) on May 31 in Maharashtra's Nashik. While locals from Anjaneri Village which is learned to be Lord Hanuman's birthplace have registered a complaint with the Nashik Police to stop the Rath Yatra of Mahant Govindnand who claims the site was in Kishkindha, Karnataka.

A seer from Karnataka claiming that Lord Hanuman was born in Karnataka's Kishkindha and not in Nashik's Anjaner has invited Hindu seers from all across the country to put forward their views on the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

Referring to Valmiki's Ramayana, he said nowhere it was written that he was born in Anjaneri. He is currently in Nashik's Trimbakeshwar to hold a dialogue with seers. While the Nashik Police have asked the organisers to ensure the law and order situation is maintained in the region.

This comes amid the ongoing Gyanvapi controversy in which court allowed a video graphics survey of the mosque premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. On May 20, the Supreme Court order transferred the suit on the Gyanvapi Masjid dispute from the civil judge (senior division) Varanasi to the district judge owing to the sensitivity of the case.

Activists claim Jamia Masjid is Anjaneya temple in Karnataka

Earlier on May 16, a group of right-wing activists claimed that the Jamia Masjid in Karnataka's Mandya was originally an Anjaneya temple. Seeking permission to worship the Anjaneya idol in the mosque, the activists filed a memorandum with the Deputy Commissioner.

According to the activists, there is historical proof to show that a temple existed at the site and later the mosque was built on the temple. Demanding the archaeological department conduct an investigation into the matter, the activists have also sought permission to take bath in a pond situated on the premises of the mosque.

The activists have further claimed that in a letter to the king of Persia Khalif, Tipu Sultan wrote about this and demanded that the archaeological department must consider the documents and investigate the matter.

(Image: RepublicWorld)